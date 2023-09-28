Govt withdraws Faizabad sit-in review plea as SC takes up case today

ISLAMABAD – The federal government withdraws its plea against the Faizabad sit-in verdict as the Supreme Court is hearing the review petitions today.

A three-member bench including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aminuddin Khan will take up the review petitions today against the verdict on the Faizabad sit-in staged by a right wing party against the then government.

The development comes after the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) moved to withdraw the petition against the Faizabad sit-in verdict.

Following a series of review petitions submitted against its previous ruling, the apex court last week decided to revisit the case.

It all started four years back when the then-federal government moved court contesting the Supreme Court ruling delivered by the incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. In the verdict, the court stated that persons, issuing an edict or fatwa to harm another person or put another person in harm’s way must be dealt firmly and prosecuted under stern laws.

The court further maintained that the intelligence, and security agencies must not cross their respective mandates.

More to follow...