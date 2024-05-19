Nimra Khan to launch new music video with Indian singer Manj Musik

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan is eagerly awaiting the release of her new music video with British-Indian singer Manj Musik.

Sharing a video message on Instagram, Nimra Khan informed her fans that this would be her first Punjabi song. She revealed that the title of her song will be "Kali Kali" and announced that the music video is ready.

The announcement for this new music video was made by Nimra Khan in November last year, and fans have been eagerly anticipating its release.