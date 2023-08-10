Search

Pakistan to release Rs100 commemorative coin on 10th anniversary of CPEC

10 Aug, 2023
Pakistan to release Rs100 commemorative coin on 10th anniversary of CPEC
Source: SBP

KARACHI - To mark the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs.100. 

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has contributed greatly to Pakistan’s infrastructure and economic development since its decade of inception in 2013.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 11, 2023. The coin is in round shape milled with serrations on the edge, diameter of 30.00 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75% & Nickel 25%)

On the obverse side and in the centre of the coin, an artistically designed five pointed star has been reflected. Crescent moon and star (as present in Pakistan's national Flag) and Group of Five Stars (as present in China's national Flag) are also shown inside this artistically designed star at right and left positions, respectively.

The wordings “CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF CPEC" in English Script and “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN" in Urdu Script are written on the top and bottom of the star alongwith the periphery.

Both wordings are separated with two stars (left and right sides of the coin). Face value of the coin in bold numeral “100" and in Urdu script “Rupiya" are written on the right and left sides of the star respectively.

On the reverse side and in the center of the coin. an artistically designed five pointed Star has been reflected.

Cresent moon and star (as present in Pakistan's national Flag) and Group of Five Stars (as present in China's national Flag) are also shown inside this artistically designed star at right and left positions, respectively.

Wordings "CHINA PAKISTAN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR" in English and Chinese Scripts are written on top of the star alongwith periphery.

Wordings “PAKISTAN CHEEN EQTESADI RAHDARI" in Urdu Script and “FROM VISION TO REALITY" in English Script are written at the bottom of the star alongwith the periphery.

All these wordings (top and bottom) are separated with two stars (left and right sides of the coin) 

Years in numeral “2013” and “2023" are also written on left and right centre of the coin depicting decade of high quality development of CPEC.

Pakistan offers India to take advantage of CPEC on 10th anniversary

