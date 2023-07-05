Pakistan offers India to take advantage of CPEC on 10th anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the completion of 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has asked neighbouring India to take benefit of the mega project instead of creating obstacles in its way.
Highlighting the significance of project, he said Iran, Afghanistan, the Middle East and the whole region would also benefit from it.
“CPEC is a beautiful plan to connect not only regions and areas but also people’s hearts,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office on Wednesday.
The prime minister vowed to double the pace of the development as it was not only for improving roads, rail, sea ports and air routes, but it would also help health, education and skill development areas, besides masses’ participation in the process.
Terming it a game changer for the whole region, the prime minister said CPEC would have a positive impacts on the people’s living standards in the region.
PM Shehbaz congratulated the leadership and the people of Pakistan and China on 10 years completion of CPEC, which was a new chapter of the evergreen and trusted strategic cooperative partnership between the two iron brothers.
He said the project was a tremendous example of great Chinese leader Xi Jinping and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision of “development for all”.
“The Belt and Road initiative is the manifestation of Chinese President Xi’s vision of peace, friendship, and economic partnership.”
He regretted that during the four years of previous government, hurdles were created in the way of the project, besides levelling baseless allegations against a great friend like China.
“The enemies of CPEC are against peace, development and prosperity in Pakistan and the region, as they do not want to eradicate poverty from the country,” he added.
CPEC, he said, also initiated a new era of mutual partnership between Pakistan and China, and fortified their bilateral relationships.
PM Shehbaz said CPEC encompassed multiple projects ranging from provision of water to education, and technical and skilled-based training.
With the construction of nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs), new technology would be transferred to Pakistan, which would ultimately help increase local production, he said.
The prime minister also highlighted the impacts of the project on the effectiveness of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and early warning system for natural disasters as they were parts of CPEC.
Similarly, he said, the agriculture related projects had also been included in CPEC to ensure food security.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
