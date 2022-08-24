Nauman Javed thinks he's suffering from a serious illness
Share
Pakistani reality show Tamasha hosted by actor Adnan Siddiqui is garnering terrific reviews from its audience. Sharing a pleasant camaraderie, the contestants talk about their personal life.
One of the participants happens to be Pakistani singer Nauman Javed, who often shares his joys and woes with his fellow contestants. A shocking revelation made by Javed did upset many of his fans, followers, and friends. The news spread like wildfire on the internet.
In a recent episode, Javed revealed that he has a serious disease that has been with him for quite some time. While excusing himself to the washroom, and trashing his coupon, Javed's hands could be seen shaking which was also noticed by Mareeha, another contestant.
Mareeha then enquired about his hands and why they had been trembling longer than usual because they had been doing so when he was playing the guitar as well. To this, Nauman Javed replied, “my hands shiver since my childhood, I think, I have Parkinson's disease, my hands do shiver, its a disease my organs would die down slowly and gradually, Robin Williams also had this disease, but, I am cool with it”.
However, Mareeha expressed concern and argued that hearing about that was unpleasant. and concerning.
Omair Rana requests for prayers amid battle with ... 05:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Pakistani actor Omair Rana has cemented his position in the industry owing to his impeccable performances in multiple ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani PM visits FIFA World Cup 'Stadium 974' in Doha08:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Nauman Javed thinks he's suffering from a serious illness07:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Imran Khan to appear in person in ATC tomorrow to seek bail in terror ...07:26 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Qatar mulls investing $3bn in Pakistan from energy to hospitality ...06:51 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Ayesha Omar sets internet on fire with latest pictures05:00 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Behroze Sabzwari opens up about equation with former daughter-in-law ...05:45 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022