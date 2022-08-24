Nauman Javed thinks he's suffering from a serious illness
07:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Nauman Javed thinks he's suffering from a serious illness
Source: Nauman Javed (Instagram)
Pakistani reality show Tamasha hosted by actor Adnan Siddiqui is garnering terrific reviews from its audience. Sharing a pleasant camaraderie, the contestants talk about their personal life.

One of the participants happens to be Pakistani singer Nauman Javed, who often shares his joys and woes with his fellow contestants. A shocking revelation made by Javed did upset many of his fans, followers, and friends. The news spread like wildfire on the internet.

In a recent episode, Javed revealed that he has a serious disease that has been with him for quite some time. While excusing himself to the washroom, and trashing his coupon, Javed's hands could be seen shaking which was also noticed by Mareeha, another contestant.

Mareeha then enquired about his hands and why they had been trembling longer than usual because they had been doing so when he was playing the guitar as well. To this, Nauman Javed replied, “my hands shiver since my childhood, I think, I have Parkinson's disease, my hands do shiver, its a disease my organs would die down slowly and gradually, Robin Williams also had this disease, but, I am cool with it”.

However, Mareeha expressed concern and argued that hearing about that was unpleasant. and concerning.

