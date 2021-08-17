Omair Rana requests for prayers amid battle with lung disease

Pakistani actor Omair Rana has cemented his position in the industry owing to his impeccable performances in multiple drama serials.

Recently, the Pyar ka Sadqay actor revealed that he has been diagnosed with lung disease and requested everyone to pray for his loved ones.

Turning to Instagram, Rana revealed that he has been diagnosed with 'Pulmonary Embolism' which is a lung disease in which the blood supply is stopped, affecting one of the two lungs.

"Pulmonary Embolism - The last fortnight or so have been quite testing (excuse the terrible pun). An X-ray, multiple blood tests, three CT Scans later and two excruciatingly painful episodes later I learn that I have Pulmonary Embolism but have somehow ‘dodged a bullet’," he wrote

Further, he confirmed that now he is feeling well, "By the Grace of God, I’m all well now. Perhaps a needed reminder to self and all that this life is temporary, do the best you can. Strive for being good enough."

The Churails actor also lauded the people at PKLI and thanked his family and friends for their constant support.

"A personal request to you all, please keep my family in your prayers. Thank you.", he concluded.

On the work front, Rana has been highly praised for his performances in drama serials Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and Dil Na Umeed To Nahi.