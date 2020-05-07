Adele is unrecognizable in this post-weight loss picture
Share
LONDON - The famed English singer and songwriter Adele returned to social media with a bang after a hiatus showing off her incredible weight loss.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture to mark her 32nd birthday. Posing in a black dress, the British star surprised fans with her major weight loss transformation. She has lost seven stones.
The Hello hitmaker thanked fans for extending wishes on her birthday: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.”
She also praised the work of frontline healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels,” she wrote in the caption.
It seems like Adele has taken control of her life and body since splitting from her former husband Simon Konecki in 2019. The couple were married for eight years.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- China registers only one new COVID-19 case in 24 hours10:00 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Special PIA flight carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis from Qatar lands ...09:41 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test for COVID-19 proves ...08:55 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 594 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 25,83708:30 AM | 8 May, 2020
- A night with a beautiful bird in the month of Ramazan12:19 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Twitter is furious with Adnan Siddiqui for mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed05:09 PM | 7 May, 2020
-
- Madonna reveals she had coronavirus while on tour in Paris03:50 PM | 7 May, 2020
-
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020