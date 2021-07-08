Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Sridevi in gorgeous yellow saree
The gorgeous Ayeza Khan seems to be on a spree as after channelling Madam Noor Jehan and Mahira Khan's iconic looks, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star pays rich tribute to late Bollywood actress Sridevi.
Needless to say, Ayeza's plethora of stunning glam looks of the subcontinent's immensely popular fashionistas seem to leave her massive fan following gushing every time.
The Chupke Chupke star channelled her inner Sridevi for the latest look of her upcoming drama serial, Lapata.
Turning to the Instagrma handle, the 30-year-old shared dazzling portraits from the shoot and penned a beautiful note for the Dream Girl of India.
“Teray meray honton pe… meethay meethay geet mitwa…” she began. “Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top. It's a pity that she left us so soon,”
“An inspiration for me as an actress and a mother. [I’m] so grateful to be a part of this project that gave me a chance to enjoy a little part of all my favourite icons. Something I have never done, and never wondered I could do.”
Earlier, Ayeza attempted to embody Malika-e-Tarannum for the same drama serial and she even recreated Mahira Khan's famous Noori look from the film Superstar.
The upcoming drama serial Lapata is on everyone’s radar as the project has high expectations from the masses. The drama stars Ali Rehman, Sarah Khan, Ayeza Khan and Gohar Rasheed in the lead roles.
