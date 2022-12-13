Alizeh Shah looks ethereal in new clicks
Share
Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is a sweet concoction of effervescence and innocence with her god-gifted talent of acting and she keeps her fans updated with adorable and quirky videos.
This time around, the angel-faced beauty made sure to flaunt her edgy look. Safe to say, her stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as she makes her admirers turn heads with her every move.
In her latest pictures, Alizeh rocked her short hair look in some zoomed-up portraits. Needless to say, her sizzling pictures left fans' heartbeats racing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The 22-year-old actress carved her name as a niche in the industry with back-to-back blockbuster projects but the most pertinent known factor is her delicate beauty and ability to embody any character whether complex or round; an epitome of beauty with brains.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have made a comeback on screen with ARY Digital’s new drama serial Taqdeer.
Alizeh Shah's 'summer pictures' raise temperature ... 07:59 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's rising actress Alizeh Shah often gives her fans a glimpse of her life through her social ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Jaffna Kings defeat Colombo Stars by 6 runs in a thriller07:00 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
-
- Daesh claims responsibility for attack on Chinese hotel in Kabul06:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
-
- Shoaib Malik achieves another T20I milestone05:59 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
-
- Shoaib Malik ‘puts separation rumours with Sania Mirza to rest’04:39 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Veena Malik slams Iqrar-ul-Hassan for his tweets about interviewing ...05:20 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022