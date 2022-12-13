Alizeh Shah looks ethereal in new clicks

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is a sweet concoction of effervescence and innocence with her god-gifted talent of acting and she keeps her fans updated with adorable and quirky videos.

This time around, the angel-faced beauty made sure to flaunt her edgy look. Safe to say, her stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as she makes her admirers turn heads with her every move.

In her latest pictures, Alizeh rocked her short hair look in some zoomed-up portraits. Needless to say, her sizzling pictures left fans' heartbeats racing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The 22-year-old actress carved her name as a niche in the industry with back-to-back blockbuster projects but the most pertinent known factor is her delicate beauty and ability to embody any character whether complex or round; an epitome of beauty with brains.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have made a comeback on screen with ARY Digital’s new drama serial Taqdeer.