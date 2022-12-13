Nora Fatehi files defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against industry colleague and actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The Dilbar star claimed that the latter made “defamatory imputations due to malicious reasons."

Both Nora and Jacqueline have been tied to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s money laundering case and have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times in the recent months, reported Hindustan Times.

While Jacqueline is an accused in the money laundering case, Nora is still a person of interest and a witness. The Kusu Kusu dance has claimed in her suit filed before the Patiala Court in Delhi that her name is being used in the case to “tarnish her image while she has tried to maintain cordial relationships with all her colleagues from the industry."

On Monday, a Delhi court adjourned the hearing yet again by one week in the INR200 crore money laundering case against Jacqueline and Sukesh. Special Judge Shailendra Malik deferred the matter for December 20 after being told by the counsel appearing for Jacqueline that she is yet to receive complete copies of the charge sheet and other documents by the Enforcement Directorate.

Jacqueline also appeared before the court during the brief hearing. On November 24, the Delhi court had adjourned the hearing to December 12, after the prosecution sought time to prepare arguments on the point of charge.

On the work front, Nora is currently judging the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Her recently released song 'Jehda Nasha' -- from the film An Action Hero opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana -- is topping the charts.