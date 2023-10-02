Salim Karim: Who is second husband of top Pakistani actor Mahira Khan?

Pakistani actor and model tied the knot for the second time with long-time beau Salim Karim, and the marriage became the talk of the town.

Congratulations are in order for Lollywood's top diva who gets hitched for the second time to Salim Karim. Mahira’s manager Anushay Talha Khan, and brother took to social media where he dropped some inside clips from the intimate ceremony that was held in the resort town of Bhurban.

The bride opted for a western white dress for the big day with a long veil that covered her face and the groom was spotted in a black sherwani with a matching pajama.

The pictures and reels from wedding took over social media. Much of the event remained behind wraps and the close family members and friends of the duo attended the event.

Who is Salim Karim?

As the wedding appeared in trending sections on sites and was covered in national bulletins, people were curious to know about Salim Karim, the second husband of Mahira.

As per online reports, Salim Karim is an entrepreneur, and the Chief Executive Office of Simpaisa startup, which helps masses in making payments directly through their SIM cards.

Simpaisa provides services to merchants of different sectors in over 15 countries.

Salim first interacted with the actor some six years back at the launch of a TV app, and the two fell in love and their connection blossomed over the time.