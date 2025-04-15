3 Police Officers martyred, 16 injured in Mastung Truck Bombing

QUETTA – A tragic incident occurred inthe Shambasabad area of Mastung on Monday as a police truck was targeted in a deadly attack, resulting in the martyrdom of three police officials and injuries to over 15 others.

Mastung, located approximately 50 kilometers from Balochistan’s provincial capital, Quetta, was rocked by the powerful blast that struck the police truck during movement. Law enforcement and emergency teams rushed to the scene, while hospitals in the region declared a state of emergency to deal with the injured.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and rescue operations are underway. The injured, many of whom were in critical condition, were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet, but authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Mastung and other parts of Balochistan have faced a series of security challenges in recent years, and this latest attack once again highlights the grave risks faced by security personnel in the region.

More updates to follow…