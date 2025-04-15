Punjab issues advisory for schools amid heatwave alert

LAHORE – The School Education Department of Punjab has issued advisory for schools in order ensure safety of students from increase intensity of heat.

The administration of public and private schools has been asked to provide safe and comfortable environment to students besides ensuring the availability of clean and cold drinking water in classrooms.

It has also advised the students to drink between eight to ten glasses of water in a day to stay hydrated, besides asking the schools to ensure that students stay hydrated throughout the day.

The department has instructed the schools administration to use electronic devices, such as air coolers and fans, besides holding classes in well-ventilated rooms.

It has also asked to minimize the outdoor activities of children in order safe students from heatwave.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that most parts of the country are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions from April 13.

The Met Office has advised citizens to take precautionary measures to stay safe from the heat.

It predicted that a high-pressure system is likely to grip the upper atmosphere from April 13, due to which heatwave conditions may develop in most parts of the country.

It said these conditions are likely to change into “severe heatwave conditions” in southern Pakistan from April 14.

“Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from 13th to 18th April,” read the press release.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the same period, the Met Office said.

The PMD has asked children, women and senior citizens to take precautionary measures against the heat such as avoiding exposure to direct sunlight during the day and remaining hydrated.

“Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well,” it said.