Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 28 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs438,862 per tola while the 10-gram rate also stood firm at Rs376,253.
This stability comes right after Wednesday’s surge, when gold skyrocketed by Rs2,300 in a single day, smashing its way up to the same peak of Rs438,862.
24 Karat Gold Price
|Gold
|Price
|Gold Price per Tola
|Rs438,862
|Gold Price per 10 Grams
|Rs376,253
|Wednesday Peak Price (per tola)
|Rs438,862
Latest Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|406,083
|387,625
|332,250
|Per 1 Gram
|34,815
|33,233
|28,485
|Per 10 Gram
|348,159
|332,333
|284,857
|Per Ounce
|986,78
|941,928
|807,367