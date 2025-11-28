Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 28 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs438,862 per tola while the 10-gram rate also stood firm at Rs376,253.

This stability comes right after Wednesday’s surge, when gold skyrocketed by Rs2,300 in a single day, smashing its way up to the same peak of Rs438,862.

24 Karat Gold Price

Gold Price Gold Price per Tola Rs438,862 Gold Price per 10 Grams Rs376,253 Wednesday Peak Price (per tola) Rs438,862

