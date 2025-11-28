Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 28 Nov 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Nov 28, 2025
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs438,862 per tola while the 10-gram rate also stood firm at Rs376,253.

This stability comes right after Wednesday’s surge, when gold skyrocketed by Rs2,300 in a single day, smashing its way up to the same peak of Rs438,862.

24 Karat Gold Price

Gold Price
Gold Price per Tola Rs438,862
Gold Price per 10 Grams Rs376,253
Wednesday Peak Price (per tola) Rs438,862

Latest Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 406,083 387,625 332,250
Per 1 Gram 34,815 33,233 28,485
Per 10 Gram 348,159 332,333 284,857
Per Ounce 986,78 941,928 807,367

 

