PML-N announces Honda 125 bikes for those who bring more people to welcome Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani politicians mastered art of attracting voters, and in one such development, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced the country’s favorite bike for those who bring a plethora of people to welcome party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Former ruling PML-N has kicked off a series of rallies from the provincial capital Lahore with the preparations for the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in full swing.

Sharif, 73, is slated to land in the homeland after four years of his stay in Britain, where he moved for medical treatment during his sentence in corruption case. And, ahead of his homecoming, his party is apparently under pressure to woo the masses.

In a party meeting, a PML-N leader came out of the box solution, and he announced a brand new Honda 125 motorcycle for individuals who bring more people to welcome the deposed premier.

A clip of the incident went viral online, showing a lesser known party worker making a strange announcement. In the clip, the man said whoever brings more people to welcome Sharif on October 21 will get a new Honda 125 bike – the announcement that soon went viral online, garnering funny reactions from people.

جو 21 اکتوبر کو نواز شریف کے استقبال کے لیے زیادہ بندے لے کے ائے گا اسے2 Honda 125 موٹر سائیکل دیے جائیں ???? pic.twitter.com/3flJ4TQItK — Naya Pakistan (@Naya__Pakistan_) October 1, 2023

The lesser-known party worker also clarified award will be given to the people of NA 135, as it covers two provincial constituencies.