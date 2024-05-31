Search

Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs 4.74 per litre for June 2024

Web Desk
11:28 PM | 31 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Petrol price in Pakistan has been cut by Rs4.74 per litre and the price of diesel by Rs3.80 per litre.

The federal government reduced the price of petrol for the third consecutive fortnightly review, amid decline in global oil prices. The new petrol price is Rs268.36 per litre, down from Rs273.10 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs3.86 per litre, bringing it to Rs270.22 per litre from the previous Rs274.08 per litre.

According to a notification from the finance ministry, "The prices of petroleum products have seen a decreasing trend in the international market over the last fortnight." The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has calculated the consumer prices based on these international market fluctuations.

The prices of petroleum products will be applied from 12am tonight (June 1) for the next 15 days.

The price of petrol and diesel were lowered on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). 

Earlier on May 16, the Pakistani government had decreased the petrol price by more than Rs15 per litre.

