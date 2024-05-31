Search

Australian couple driving from London to Melbourne in a 102-year-old car arrives in Pakistan

Web Desk
11:50 PM | 31 May, 2024
Australian couple driving from London to Melbourne in a 102-year-old car arrives in Pakistan
Source: Langley Kidby

An Australian couple driving from London to Melbourne in a 102-year-old car had to stop their journey due to Pakistan's heat wave.

Langley Kidby, 77, and Beverley Kidby, 71, are experienced travelers who have driven through over 80 countries. They are retracing the route of Francis Birtles, who first drove from London to Melbourne in 1927. To make the journey authentic, they even bought the 1922 Bean car Birtles used from a museum.

The couple started their trip on April 1, traveling through Europe, then Turkiye, Iran, and into Pakistan's Balochistan province. They planned to drive to Lahore and then into India via the Wagah border. However, the intense heat in Sindh province, where temperatures reached over 125.6 degrees Fahrenheit (52 degrees Celsius), forced them to change their plans.

The car, which lacks air conditioning, became too hot to drive. They decided to have the car towed by truck from Sukkur to Lahore, where they will continue their journey to India, Malaysia, Singapore, and finally back to Australia.

Mohsin Ikram, president of the Vintage and Classic Car Club of Pakistan (VCCCP), coordinated their travel through Pakistan. He reassured the couple about their safety and helped them navigate the country. The Kidbys praised the friendliness and hospitality of the Pakistani people, as well as the skill of local mechanics who helped with car repairs.

Beverley Kidby expressed her appreciation for the warm welcome they received and encouraged other foreigners to visit Pakistan to experience its hospitality. Ikram emphasized that with better policies, Pakistan could greatly benefit from increased motoring tourism.
 

