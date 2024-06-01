PIA Hajj flight from Karachi makes emergency landing in Riyadh after ‘explosion’

ISLAMABAD – Flight PK 839 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying Hajj pilgrims made an emergency landing due to some technical difficulties.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Hajj flight had to make an emergency landing in Riyadh, but after inspection, the jet resumed its journey to Jeddah on Saturday.

The flight was bound for Jeddah, departed from Karachi at 10 pm the previous day. However, it was diverted to Riyadh.

Passengers in the plane reported hearing an explosion during the flight. Upon receiving the unexpected sound report, the plane was redirected to Riyadh. The passengers were moved to the lounge at Riyadh airport from the Boeing 777.

A PIA spokesperson stated that the pilot received a warning about high temperature in the cargo cabin during the flight.

Pakistani pilgrims continue to arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2024. 41,477 pilgrims have already reached Madinah and in the next 10 days, an additional 28,628 pilgrims are expected to arrive in Madinah.

Pakistan Hajj Mission will be hosting 70,105 pilgrims under government schemes and 80,000 under private schemes.