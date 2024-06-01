Feroze Khan getting married again after divorce with Aliza Sultan?

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is reportedly marrying for second time as the Lollywood star embarked on new journey, after ending his struggling relationship.

The Tich Button actor is again in the headlines as his wedding festivities are underway. A clip from Mehndi's event went viral online, showing Feroze applying henna on his bride-to-be Dua's hands.

Feroze donned a black traditional dress for the Mehndi event while bride to be dressed in a lime green outfit. The two smiled for the camera, surrounded by a backdrop of lights, enjoying Mehndi night.

As fans are excited to see Khan tying the knot again, the actor is yet to confirm his marriage and has not shared any moment online.

Amid the online gossip, some social media felicitate Feroze on starting new chapter while others call it drama shooting.

Feroze Khan Divorce

Feroze Khan's ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, accused him of emotional and physical abuse, as well as infidelity, leading to their divorce and a custody battle.

The actor denied the allegations, but faced backlash from celebrities supporting Aliza. He also faced controversy when nominated and winning at the Lux Style Awards, and was accused of disclosing personal information about Muneeb Butt's wife.

The Khaani star was also involved in legal tussle for child custody. The family court directed Feroze to pay amount in child support for ex-couple's children.

The two however concluded their legal dispute and the settlement of children’s custody reached out-of-court settlement.























