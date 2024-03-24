Feroze Khan, ex-wife Aliza Sultan settle child custody dispute

Actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan parted ways in 2022 but the two made headlines in the last one year due to a dispute over child custody.

The Khaani star was reportedly involved in legal tussle for some time. The family court even directed Feroze to pay amount in child support for ex-couple's children.

The two however concluded their legal dispute and the settlement of children’s custody reached out-of-court settlement.

Aliza and Khan have not made any public statements about the settlement, as they put the personal development under the wraps.

Lately, journalist Ayaz Brohi claimed that the former couple resolved their differences and submitted a agreement in court regarding custody rights for their children.

As per journo claims, the custody of their son Sultan has been granted to Feroze, while their daughter Fatima will live with Aliza. Feroze will however pay expenses of the daughter. Aliza is expected to withdraw violence allegations she made against Feroze but those were not mentioned in the agreement.

Recently, Feroze Khan shared an emotional video online, featuring himself and his son Sultan.