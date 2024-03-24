Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Feroze Khan, ex-wife Aliza Sultan settle child custody dispute

Web Desk
12:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
Feroze Khan, ex-wife Aliza Sultan settle child custody dispute
Source: File Photo

Actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan parted ways in 2022 but the two made headlines in the last one year due to a dispute over child custody.

The Khaani star was reportedly involved in legal tussle for some time. The family court even directed Feroze to pay amount in child support for ex-couple's children.

The two however concluded their legal dispute and the settlement of children’s custody reached out-of-court settlement.

Aliza and Khan have not made any public statements about the settlement, as they put the personal development under the wraps.

Lately, journalist Ayaz Brohi claimed that the former couple resolved their differences and submitted a agreement in court regarding custody rights for their children.

As per journo claims, the custody of their son Sultan has been granted to Feroze, while their daughter Fatima will live with Aliza. Feroze will however pay expenses of the daughter. Aliza is expected to withdraw violence allegations she made against Feroze but those were not mentioned in the agreement.

Recently, Feroze Khan shared an emotional video online, featuring himself and his son Sultan. 

Feroze Khan requests fans to 'leave Aliza Sultan alone'

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:47 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Sana Javed shares sweet post for her "one and only SM"

12:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Feroze Khan, ex-wife Aliza Sultan settle child custody dispute

09:29 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Adnan Siddiqui pens a heartfelt note after receiving Pride of ...

08:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Day: Rahat Fateh, Juggan Kazim, Wasay conferred with civil ...

05:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Did Agha Ali just confirm his divorce from Hina Altaf?

03:32 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Day: Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui honoured with civil awards

Lifestyle

07:10 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Hareem Shah’s new video with unknown man goes viral

10:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Jannat Mirza in search of 'rare love' after parting ways with Umar ...

10:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Ayeza Khan turns up the heat with sizzling video 

10:00 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Dananeer Mobeen receives backlash over charity video

06:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Sajal Aly to receive Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

11:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

Hania Aamir performs Umrah, shares glimpse of first spiritual ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:12 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Another hike expected as SNGPL seeks 150pc increase in Sui gas prices

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: