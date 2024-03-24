Feroze Khan, ex-wife Aliza Sultan settle child custody dispute

Actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan parted ways in 2022 but the two made headlines in the last one year due to a dispute over child custody.
The Khaani star was reportedly involved in legal tussle for some time. The family court even directed Feroze to pay amount in child support for ex-couple's children.
The two however concluded their legal dispute and the settlement of children’s custody reached out-of-court settlement.
Aliza and Khan have not made any public statements about the settlement, as they put the personal development under the wraps.
Lately, journalist Ayaz Brohi claimed that the former couple resolved their differences and submitted a agreement in court regarding custody rights for their children.
As per journo claims, the custody of their son Sultan has been granted to Feroze, while their daughter Fatima will live with Aliza. Feroze will however pay expenses of the daughter. Aliza is expected to withdraw violence allegations she made against Feroze but those were not mentioned in the agreement.
Recently, Feroze Khan shared an emotional video online, featuring himself and his son Sultan.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.