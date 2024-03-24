Another hike expected as SNGPL seeks 150pc increase in Sui gas prices

ISLAMABAD – There is no respite for inflation-hot Pakistanis as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has sought massive increase in gas prices.

Reports in local media said Sui Northern Gas company asked for third gas price hike in 2024.

Sources familiar with the development told media that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hold a hearing on gas prices on March 25, 2024. Sui Northern proposed a price of Rs 4,489 per mmbtu in the recent hike.

With the third price hike, sui gas bills are likely to increase by an average of 155pc.