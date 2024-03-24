Search

Lifestyle

Alizeh Shah subtly responds to trolling about her Korean look

Web Desk
02:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
Alizeh Shah
Source: Instagram

Alizeh Shah, an acclaimed Pakistani actress and model, has subtly responded and shaded trolls who mocked her for allegedly copying Korean artists.

Alizeh Shah's Career 

Alizeh Shah captivated the audience on the small screen with her impeccable performance in the drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa which catapulted her into mainstream and prompted her to become one of the hottest stars in the entertainment industry. The gorgeous actress has since starred in a number of commercially successful drama serials, making the Baandi star a promising artist with an illustrious career. From Ishq Tamasha that helped her bag the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation to showcasing impeccable acting prowess in several serials including Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, and Bebasi to name a few, Shah has come a long way.

With 4.3 million followers on the picture sharing app, the Choti Si Zindagi actress has become the center of attention. Shah's Instagram profile allows her loyal fanbase, and critics, to take a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. With many K-pop inspired looks shared by the Superstar actress, it is safe to say that Shah is heavily influenced by Koreans.

Alizeh Shah stuns fans with new hot look 

Netizens, however, aren't buying Shah's new avatar and believe that she has lost her originality. Many users dropped comments to express their discontentment with the actress's recent looks.

Alizeh Shah's Response

The 23-year-old actor recently shared an Instagram Story that possibly hints at the backlash she received for copying K-pop artists. In the Instagram Story, Shah wrote, “TUm KARO INSPIRED LOOK HUM KARAYN TO COPY ??? BHAEE WAAAH [If you do it, it is an inspired look, but when I do it, you say I copy]” subtly responding to the trolls.

Alizeh Shah's Recent Works

Shah was recently seen in Ishq Tamasha, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Bisaat e Dil, Baandi, Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, Khel, and Taqdeer.

