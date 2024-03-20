Alizeh Shah stuns fans with new hot look 

South Korea has truly made a mark for itself with its soft power. Over the past few years, Korean cultural content has gained widespread popularity, with people from all corners of the globe embracing Korean music, dramas, and films.
In Pakistan, Korean dramas boast a significant fanbase, while music groups like BTS and Black Pink are particularly beloved by young audiences.
Alizeh Shah, renowned for her role in the drama "Ehd e Wafa," has garnered fame through her appearances in various successful dramas and her active presence on social media.
Recently, she has been sporting looks heavily influenced by Korean beauty trends, as evidenced by her latest photos.
However, some fans have expressed disappointment, suggesting that she appears to be emulating Lisa from Black Pink and has veered away from her original appearance and allure.
The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.
