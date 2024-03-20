Alizeh Shah stuns fans with new hot look 

South Korea has truly made a mark for itself with its soft power. Over the past few years, Korean cultural content has gained widespread popularity, with people from all corners of the globe embracing Korean music, dramas, and films.

In Pakistan, Korean dramas boast a significant fanbase, while music groups like BTS and Black Pink are particularly beloved by young audiences.

Alizeh Shah, renowned for her role in the drama "Ehd e Wafa," has garnered fame through her appearances in various successful dramas and her active presence on social media.

Recently, she has been sporting looks heavily influenced by Korean beauty trends, as evidenced by her latest photos.

However, some fans have expressed disappointment, suggesting that she appears to be emulating Lisa from Black Pink and has veered away from her original appearance and allure.