Pakistan former Test captain Saeed Ahmed passes away

Web Desk
10:15 PM | 20 Mar, 2024
Pakistan former Test captain Saeed Ahmed passes away

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board is saddened over the passing away of the former Test Captain and holder of Pakistan’s Test cap number 27, Saeed Ahmed, at the age of 86 years. 

He represented Pakistan in 41 Test matches, scoring 2,991 runs with the help of five centuries and 16 half-centuries. He also took 22 wickets with his right-arm off-spin bowling.

Saeed made his Test debut against West Indies during the Bridgetown Test in 1958 and played his last Test for Pakistan in Melbourne during the 1972/73 tour. He was Pakistan’s sixth Test captain and replaced Hanif Mohammad as skipper of the side during England’s tour of Pakistan in 1969. He only led Pakistan for three Tests.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi: “The PCB is saddened over the demise of one of our former Test captain and expresses deep condolences to the family of Saeed Ahmed. He served Pakistan with all his heart and the PCB honours his record and services for the Test team.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

10:42 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Top GCC official explores Schengen visa waiver with EU: Details inside

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

