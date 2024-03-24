US and Mindstorm Studio Partner to empower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa youth in digital gaming industry 

LAHORE – The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mindstorm Studio—a notable Pakistani game developer—aimed at providing opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to flourish in the digital gaming industry.
This collaboration is a substantial step towards fostering innovation, skill development, and economic empowerment among the region’s youth.
The partnership between USAID and Mindstorm Studio seeks to harness the creative potential of KP's youth by introducing relevant curricula in universities and promoting game development as a viable career path.
Through initiatives such as the Game Jam competition and capacity-building workshops, USAID and Mindstorm Studio will nurture a robust gaming ecosystem that will contribute to the growth of KP’s digital economy.
“Once considered a niche hobby, gaming has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences,” said USAID Mission Director V. Kate Somvongsiri.
The Mindstorm partnership is part of a five-year, $24.7 million USAID initiative with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the private sector to expand economic opportunities in the province, including in the Merged Districts.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
