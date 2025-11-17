Mentally disabled girl allegedly assaulted in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat

LAHORE – A mentally disabled girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore.

According to the report, Lahore Police said that the mentally disabled girl was assaulted in Kot Lakhpat, after which the suspect fled.

Police stated that a case has been registered against unknown suspects on the complaint of the girl’s brother.

According to police, a 23-year-old girl was left at Mayo Hospital by an unknown man in critical condition, who then escaped.

Kot Lakhpat Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects based on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Shehzad.

Police said that medical examination revealed the girl, Amna, is pregnant. The mentally disabled girl had been repeatedly exploited, and police are investigating all aspects to find the suspect.