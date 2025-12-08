Tv Host Hina Niazi Announces Engagement With Stunning Photoshoot

KARACHI – Popular Pakistani TV host Hina Niazi has announced her engagement on social media, sharing a series of pictures and expressing her joy.

The engagement ceremony was an intimated event as it was attended by her close friends and family.

Hina looked stunning in a black gown, styled her hair in a vintage fashion, and kept her jewelry minimal for the special occasion. She and her fiancé both wore matching black outfits for the event.

However, Hina chose not to reveal her fiancé’s face or share any details about him with her followers.

Known for being active on social media, Hina regularly updates her activities with her 167,000 Instagram followers. She currently hosts a popular show on a private TV channel.