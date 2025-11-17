Viral CCTV shows Brutal Assault on Female police constable in broad daylight

SITAPUR – A female police constable was brutally assaulted in broad daylight in northern Indian state of UP. CCTV footage shows officer being surrounded and beaten mercilessly with slippers by a group of attackers, in a horrifying incident that took place on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a constable of local police, was reportedly shopping with her sister around 12:30 PM in the Behma Chouki area when the incident occurred. According to her complaint, the fight started with two sisters, Madhub Dikshit and her sibling, along with their brother and an unidentified man from Banira village, who started arguing with officer while she was at a shop.

The situation quickly escalated as the trio reportedly subjected constable to verbal abuse before physically attacking her. They not only struck her repeatedly with slippers but also issued chilling death threats. Eyewitnesses in the bustling market rushed to her aid, preventing further harm.

After the attack, the perpetrators fled scene. Police registered a case against the assailants and launched man hunt to nab culprits.

The violent incident sparked outrage across nation, with social media users condemning attack on woman officer who was simply performing her duties. The harrowing CCTV footage continues to circulate widely, prompting calls for swift action and justice.