Rana Sanaullah says 28th amendment on local bodies, NFC to be introduced soon

CHINIOT – Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said that the 28th Constitutional Amendment will be introduced soon and is expected to be approved.

Speaking to the media in Chiniot, Rana Sanaullah stated that the 28th Constitutional Amendment concerns public issues. Passing the amendment is the right of Parliament, and judges have taken an oath to protect it.

He added that it is not appropriate for a judge to involve themselves in political protests, and those who have resigned have done so for personal reasons.

He further said that discussions on the local government system, NFC, and health matters are ongoing, and if consensus is reached, the 28th Constitutional Amendment can be introduced.