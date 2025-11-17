Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 closes 44th edition with over 1.4m visitors

SHARJAH – The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) concluded its 12-day run with a record 1.4 million visitors from 206 countries, further cementing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most influential cultural and publishing hubs.

Held under the theme “Between You and a Book,” this year’s edition was among the fair’s most internationally diverse, hosting 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries. Sharjah also maintained its standing as the world’s largest marketplace for buying and selling publishing rights for the fifth consecutive year, with 1,599 publishers from 116 countries conducting more than 3,300 rights meetings during the Sharjah Publishers Conference.

Visitor demographics showed strong engagement across age groups: those aged 35–44 formed the largest segment at 29%, followed by the 25–34 group at 28%. More than 125,000 school students took part in educational and cultural activities, while nearly 88,000 visitors accessed the venue via marine transport. Satisfaction levels remained high, exceeding 96% among visitors.

The fair continued to reflect the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. As part of his commitment to strengthening public access to knowledge, an AED 4.5 million grant was allocated to replenish public and government libraries with titles featured at the fair. Under the supervision of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, participation fees were waived for Sudanese publishers in support of their continued presence amid economic challenges.

SBA CEO Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said the fair’s success reaffirmed Sharjah’s role as a global hub for cultural dialogue. “With the theme ‘Between You and a Book’, it offered a personal reading experience where each visitor found a space that sparked their curiosity,” he said.

This year’s guest of honour, Greece, showcased its literary and cultural heritage through a 200-square-metre pavilion featuring 58 publishers and 600 titles. Egyptian writer and playwright Mohamed Salmawy was named Cultural Personality of the Year.

Across its run, SIBF hosted 1,200 cultural and artistic events, 750 workshops, and welcomed 28 international guests. Over 1,000 new titles were launched, while feature platforms such as the Cookery Corner, the Poetry Café, and the 360° Science Lab drew strong public interest. New additions, including the Pop-Up Academy and the UK’s Poetry Pharmacy, added to the fair’s interactive appeal.

Global figures including Will Smith, Zahi Hawass, Mo Gawdat, Carlo Rovelli and others participated in sessions, drawing significant attention from regional and international audiences.

Beyond the main venue, Sharjah extended the fair’s cultural footprint to the airport with a special SIBF 2025 passport stamp for arriving travellers, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Industry engagement also remained robust, with the 15th Sharjah Publishers Conference convening leading voices from the Arab world, Africa, India, and East Asia to discuss market trends and sector challenges. Meanwhile, the 12th Sharjah International Library Conference, organised with the American Library Association, gathered 400 professionals to explore the evolving role of libraries.

Complementing these efforts, the Training Programme for Arab and African Publishers 2025, held in partnership with New York University, trained 161 publishers on audiobook publishing, global branding, and digital distribution—part of Sharjah’s continued drive to strengthen the regional publishing ecosystem.

With its widening global reach and growing industry influence, the Sharjah International Book Fair continues to reinforce the emirate’s stature as one of the region’s leading cultural capitals.