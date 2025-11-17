Pakistan’s JF-17 steals Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI – The Dubai Airshow 2025 began at Al Maktoum International Airport with spectacular aerial displays, attended by key representatives from the global aviation and defense industry.

Aircraft from Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates stood very close to each other in the display area, attracting strong attention from visitors and experts.

The sky echoed with colorful aerobatics as military and commercial aircraft from different countries performed highly skilled flying displays.

Participants praised the high-altitude maneuvers, speed demonstrations, and formation flights.

Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder once again remained the center of attention.

The success of the Pakistan Air Force in the May campaign this year was also felt at the Dubai Airshow, as many local and foreign visitors took pictures with Pakistan’s aircraft decorated with the national flag.

They were also seen acknowledging the skills of Pakistani pilots during their conversations.

The joint flight of Pakistani and Emirati aircraft won the hearts of the audience, who applauded the impressive skills of Pakistani pilots.

The five-day airshow will continue with new global defense deals, technology launches, and daily flying displays.