PM Shehbaz inaugurates revamped Shalimar Express, upgraded Karachi Cantt Station

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the new Shalimar Express, the upgraded Karachi Cantt Station, modern passenger lounges, and waiting areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Karachi Cantt Station has been beautifully renovated and the Shalimar Express has been completely revamped.

Addressing the ceremony held for the renovation of Karachi Cantt Station and the inauguration of the Shalimar Express, the Prime Minister said that the station has been given an excellent makeover.

He said the passenger waiting area, dining room, and automated ticket system are impressive, and remarkable work has been done at the Cantt Station.

The Prime Minister added that through outsourcing, excellent work has been done on the Shalimar Express. Its first-class and economy-class sections are worth seeing, and the train has been completely rebuilt.

He said Karachi is the city of lights, and the cleanliness of the railway station is the responsibility of the Karachi Waste Management.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi for a one-day visit, where Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and senior provincial officials welcomed him.