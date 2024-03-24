Eidul Fitr: Saudi Arabia announces 4 holidays

Eidul Fitr is around the corner, and Saudi Arabia has announced four holidays in the Islamic kingdom to celebrate the grand festival that marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Kingdom declared a four-day holiday for both public and private sector workers to celebrate Eidul Fitr starting on Monday, April 8.



Eidul Fitr holidays in Saudi Arabia



The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has officially confirmed this extended break, granting most employees a chance to unwind.



The holiday will commence on Monday and last until Thursday, April 11, providing residents with a six-day reprieve when combined with the existing weekend on Friday and Saturday in the Kingdom.

Eidul Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramadan which commenced on March 11 this year, is a significant event for over 1.8 billion Muslims globally.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk, emphasizing spiritual growth and introspection.

Eidul Fitr serves as a jubilant occasion for Muslims worldwide, fostering family gatherings, gift exchanges, communal meals, and expressions of gratitude for the blessings received throughout Ramadan.

Special congregational prayers will be performed in mosques or open spaces, adding to the festive atmosphere.