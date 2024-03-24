Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
RamadanRamadan NewsWorld

Eidul Fitr: Saudi Arabia announces 4 holidays

Web Desk
04:41 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
Eidul Fitr: Saudi Arabia announces 4 holidays

Eidul Fitr is around the corner, and Saudi Arabia has announced four holidays in the Islamic kingdom to celebrate the grand festival that marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Kingdom declared a four-day holiday for both public and private sector workers to celebrate Eidul Fitr starting on Monday, April 8. 


Eidul Fitr holidays in Saudi Arabia


The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has officially confirmed this extended break, granting most employees a chance to unwind.


https://twitter.com/HRSD_SA/status/1771506980189872287

The holiday will commence on Monday and last until Thursday, April 11, providing residents with a six-day reprieve when combined with the existing weekend on Friday and Saturday in the Kingdom.
Eidul Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramadan which commenced on March 11 this year, is a significant event for over 1.8 billion Muslims globally. 
During Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk, emphasizing spiritual growth and introspection.
Eidul Fitr serves as a jubilant occasion for Muslims worldwide, fostering family gatherings, gift exchanges, communal meals, and expressions of gratitude for the blessings received throughout Ramadan. 
Special congregational prayers will be performed in mosques or open spaces, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:41 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Eidul Fitr: Saudi Arabia announces 4 holidays

10:42 AM | 24 Mar, 2024

Israel announces largest land seizure in West Bank to expand Jewish ...

09:05 AM | 24 Mar, 2024

Burj Khalifa lights up green and white to mark Pakistan Day (VIDEO)

08:55 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

'It's more than tragic,' says UN chief about people starving in Gaza

03:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan-Singapore creators make history with first AI-generated web ...

01:27 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault becomes richest person with ...

Most viewed

08:04 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Pakistan unhappy with Donald Lu's remarks about general elections

04:00 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

Moscow: 40 dead, over 100 injured in mass shooting by terrorists

11:48 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Russia, China veto US resolution at UNSC for 'failing to save ...

11:15 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

At least 21 killed in suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Kandahar

11:59 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

UN chief asks EU to treat Ukraine and Gaza alike 'without double ...

10:16 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested ahead of India's national ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:41 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Eidul Fitr: Saudi Arabia announces 4 holidays

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: