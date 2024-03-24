Sajal Aly receives praise from Sonam Bajwa for Pakistan Day award

Indian actress and model Sonam Bajwa congratulated Pakistani actor Sajal Aly on receiving the Pride of Performance award.
On March 23, a ceremony was held at the Governor House Punjab on the occasion of Pakistan Day to confer civil honours, including the Pride of Performance award, on individuals associated with various fields such as education, health, sports, and arts.
According to details, a total of 397 individuals associated with various fields were awarded the Presidential Awards on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
Among the honored personalities was Sajal Aly, who also shared the moment on Instagram.
Sajal Aly was honoured with the Pride of Performance award in recognition of her contributions, including her mention of the Pakistan-India conflict in the web series 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' featured on Zee 5. She was presented with the Pride of Performance award by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.
In her post, Sajal Aly expressed gratitude to Allah for receiving the Pride of Performance award, thanked her family and fans, and wrote that this honour could be achieved because of her mother's prayers.
Sonam Bajwa also praised Sajal Aly's beauty and success. While many admirers are thrilled with Sajal Aly's significant achievement in the Pakistani showbiz industry.
On the other hand, Indian actress Simi Chahal also commented on Sajal Aly's post, acknowledging her rightful claim to this honour.
Sajal Aly's post was also liked by her Bollywood friend Janhvi Kapoor.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
