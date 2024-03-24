Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Sajal Aly receives praise from Sonam Bajwa for Pakistan Day award

Web Desk
05:38 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
Sajal Aly receives praise from Sonam Bajwa for Pakistan Day award

Indian actress and model Sonam Bajwa congratulated Pakistani actor Sajal Aly on receiving the Pride of Performance award.

On March 23, a ceremony was held at the Governor House Punjab on the occasion of Pakistan Day to confer civil honours, including the Pride of Performance award, on individuals associated with various fields such as education, health, sports, and arts.

According to details, a total of 397 individuals associated with various fields were awarded the Presidential Awards on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Among the honored personalities was Sajal Aly, who also shared the moment on Instagram.


Sajal Aly was honoured with the Pride of Performance award in recognition of her contributions, including her mention of the Pakistan-India conflict in the web series 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' featured on Zee 5. She was presented with the Pride of Performance award by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

In her post, Sajal Aly expressed gratitude to Allah for receiving the Pride of Performance award, thanked her family and fans, and wrote that this honour could be achieved because of her mother's prayers.

Sonam Bajwa also praised Sajal Aly's beauty and success. While many admirers are thrilled with Sajal Aly's significant achievement in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

On the other hand, Indian actress Simi Chahal also commented on Sajal Aly's post, acknowledging her rightful claim to this honour.

Sajal Aly's post was also liked by her Bollywood friend Janhvi Kapoor.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:38 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Sajal Aly receives praise from Sonam Bajwa for Pakistan Day award

02:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Alizeh Shah subtly responds to trolling about her Korean look

12:47 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Sana Javed shares sweet post for her "one and only SM"

12:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Feroze Khan, ex-wife Aliza Sultan settle child custody dispute

09:29 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Adnan Siddiqui pens a heartfelt note after receiving Pride of ...

08:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Day: Rahat Fateh, Juggan Kazim, Wasay conferred with civil ...

Lifestyle

07:10 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Hareem Shah’s new video with unknown man goes viral

10:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Jannat Mirza in search of 'rare love' after parting ways with Umar ...

05:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Did Agha Ali just confirm his divorce from Hina Altaf?

10:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Ayeza Khan turns up the heat with sizzling video 

03:32 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Day: Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui honoured with civil awards

10:00 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Dananeer Mobeen receives backlash over charity video

Advertisement

Latest

07:08 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Will first lunar eclipse of 2024 visible in Pakistan? 

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: