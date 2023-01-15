"Yes, I'm married," Mohib Mirza confirms on comedy show

Lollywood's accomplished actor Mohib Mirza has been in the news for quite some time due to speculations around his private life.
The 43-year-old actor, who was the center of attention, had times and again denied commenting on his second marriage. But, now he has finally let the cat out of the bag. The Shehr-e-Zaat famed actor who is known for staying lowkey settled the debate once and for all by confirming the speculations.
During his appearance on Tabish Hashmi's Hasna Mana Hai, Mirza was asked by the host if he is married or not to which the Yeh Shadi Nahi Ho Sakti actor responded positively. The host further asked Mirza whether he believes in the institution of marriage. Mirza suggested that the individuals wanting to unite should know if their personalities complement each other or repel.
The Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley star also said that people should not feel pressurized by society and peers and marry someone but always keep their preferences and ease as their first priority.
During the conversation between Hashmi and Mirza, the host found out that the Firaaq actor is fond of riding heavy bikes, as he went on an adventurous trip from Karachi to Khunjerab. The host asked the Aks actor about his trip to which he said that the trip was for 6 days with a group of 14 of his friends and started around 6 o'clock in the morning. Mirza told that after 6 days the group of friends reached Khunjerab which had the actor overwhelmed by the scenic beauty and shedding tears of happiness.
Mirza revealed that he used the 1900 cc Harley Breakout for his adventurous travel.
On the work front, Mirza was recently seen in Arth - The Destination, Deedan, Dil Ruba, Dushman e Jaan, and Neeli Zinda Hai.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.75
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
