"Yes, I'm married," Mohib Mirza confirms on comedy show

Lollywood's accomplished actor Mohib Mirza has been in the news for quite some time due to speculations around his private life.

The 43-year-old actor, who was the center of attention, had times and again denied commenting on his second marriage. But, now he has finally let the cat out of the bag. The Shehr-e-Zaat famed actor who is known for staying lowkey settled the debate once and for all by confirming the speculations.

During his appearance on Tabish Hashmi's Hasna Mana Hai, Mirza was asked by the host if he is married or not to which the Yeh Shadi Nahi Ho Sakti actor responded positively. The host further asked Mirza whether he believes in the institution of marriage. Mirza suggested that the individuals wanting to unite should know if their personalities complement each other or repel.

The Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley star also said that people should not feel pressurized by society and peers and marry someone but always keep their preferences and ease as their first priority.

During the conversation between Hashmi and Mirza, the host found out that the Firaaq actor is fond of riding heavy bikes, as he went on an adventurous trip from Karachi to Khunjerab. The host asked the Aks actor about his trip to which he said that the trip was for 6 days with a group of 14 of his friends and started around 6 o'clock in the morning. Mirza told that after 6 days the group of friends reached Khunjerab which had the actor overwhelmed by the scenic beauty and shedding tears of happiness.

Mirza revealed that he used the 1900 cc Harley Breakout for his adventurous travel.

On the work front, Mirza was recently seen in Arth - The Destination, Deedan, Dil Ruba, Dushman e Jaan, and Neeli Zinda Hai.