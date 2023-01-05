Mohib Mirza professes his love for Sanam Saeed

Mohib Mirza has finally let the cat out of the bag! The Lollywood actor, who is most popular for his character portrayal in Shehr-e-Zaat, often stays lowkey when it comes to his private life, and doesn't address rumors yet he made a surprising announcement confirming speculations made online.

The 43-year-old actor, who had netizens assuming that he tied the knot secretly with his co-star, made a sweet statement about his supposed wife.

Social media users had deduced that Mirza and his Deedan co-star, Sanam Saeed, have been hitched but haven't issued any official statement. The actors had been spotted together on different occasions attending premiers, fashion shows, and morning shows.

The Ishrat Made in China star was recently invited to Munib Nawaz’s podcast during which he confirmed their relationship and also confessed his love for the Zindagi Gulzar Hai famed diva.

Talking about the couple's name and their love for each other, the Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley actor said, “Sanam means “Beloved” and Mohib means “The Lover,” need I say more? The name ''Sanam'' literally translates to your beloved and Mohib’s literal meaning is the one who loves. Our story is as simple and transparent as our names."

Mirza also discussed what it felt like to fall in love for the second time. The Firaaq actor added, "I agree that it’s not easy rather a complicated situation to fall in love for a second time especially when you've been married previously. It may be difficult for everyone depending on their experience."

The Aks star suggested, "Nobody is born with experience or sanity, we all tend to learn from our environment and surroundings. You can only be on the right track with people and in your life, if you are willing to mend your relationship with them, otherwise everything goes south."

On the work front, Saeed was recently seen in Diyar-e-Dil, Dil Banjaara, Aakhri Station, and Deedan.

Mirza, on the other hand, was seen in Deedan, Dil Ruba, Dushman e Jaan, and Neeli Zinda Hai.

Mirza had been previously married to actress Aamina Sheikh but they parted ways in 2019. The ex-couple has a daughter.