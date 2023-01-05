Search

LifestyleVideos

Mohib Mirza professes his love for Sanam Saeed

Noor Fatima 06:44 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Mohib Mirza professes his love for Sanam Saeed
Source: Mohib Mirza (Instagram)

Mohib Mirza has finally let the cat out of the bag! The Lollywood actor, who is most popular for his character portrayal in Shehr-e-Zaat, often stays lowkey when it comes to his private life, and doesn't address rumors yet he made a surprising announcement confirming speculations made online.

The 43-year-old actor, who had netizens assuming that he tied the knot secretly with his co-star, made a sweet statement about his supposed wife.

Social media users had deduced that Mirza and his Deedan co-star, Sanam Saeed, have been hitched but haven't issued any official statement. The actors had been spotted together on different occasions attending premiers, fashion shows, and morning shows.

The Ishrat Made in China star was recently invited to Munib Nawaz’s podcast during which he confirmed their relationship and also confessed his love for the Zindagi Gulzar Hai famed diva. 

Talking about the couple's name and their love for each other, the Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley actor said, “Sanam means “Beloved” and Mohib means “The Lover,” need I say more? The name ''Sanam'' literally translates to your beloved and Mohib’s literal meaning is the one who loves. Our story is as simple and transparent as our names."

Mirza also discussed what it felt like to fall in love for the second time. The Firaaq actor added, "I agree that it’s not easy rather a complicated situation to fall in love for a second time especially when you've been married previously. It may be difficult for everyone depending on their experience."

The Aks star suggested, "Nobody is born with experience or sanity, we all tend to learn from our environment and surroundings. You can only be on the right track with people and in your life, if you are willing to mend your relationship with them, otherwise everything goes south."

On the work front, Saeed was recently seen in Diyar-e-Dil, Dil Banjaara, Aakhri Station, and Deedan.

Mirza, on the other hand, was seen in Deedan, Dil Ruba, Dushman e Jaan, and Neeli Zinda Hai.

Mirza had been previously married to actress Aamina Sheikh but they parted ways in 2019. The ex-couple has a daughter.

Does Sanam Saeed's 2022 recap video confirms marriage with Mohib Mirza?

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Kaifi Khalil leaves Maya Ali awestruck with his voice

04:01 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Jannat Mirza flaunts her no makeup look in latest pictures

04:13 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Gippy Grewal announces upcoming film on his birthday

02:23 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir talk candidly about their married life, careers on The Mirza Malik Show

01:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Does Sanam Saeed's 2022 recap video confirms marriage with Mohib Mirza?

02:59 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Did Mohib Mirza tie the knot again?

07:10 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Five policemen escorting polio vaccinators injured in attack in ...

09:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2023

08:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263.5 265.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: