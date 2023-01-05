Ushna Shah shares hilarious video of fan’s reaction to her engagement news

Lollywood's versatile and talented actor, Ushna Shah, recently got engaged to her longtime beau, Hamza Amin, in an intimate engagement ceremony leaving fans heartbroken.

The Parizaad actress made her relationship official a few months ago when she went to Austria for an event. Among them is a hilarious content creator, Ehtisham Ul Qudoos, who made a sad video representing the condition of all her abandoned fans.

Needless to say, even the Balaa actress couldn't help but be amused by the hilarious video and shared it on her Instagram story.

On the work front, Ushna Shah's drama serial Habs has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.