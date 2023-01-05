Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Pakistan

LAHORE/ISLAMBAD – An earthquake with magnitude greater than 5 on the Ritcher scale jolted several parts of Pakistan on Thursday for the second consecutive day.
Reports said the magnitude of the quake was 5.8 and it hit Khyber Paktunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and other regions of the country. The epicentre of the earthquake was Hindu Kash region in Afghanistan and it occurred at the depth of 189 kilometers.
Tremors were felt in the federal capital city of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar, Charsadda and other cities.
Earthquake in Peshawar
5.8 Magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir
Epicentet: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan (70.83°E 36.47°N)
Time:07:55:53 p.m.
Depth:189 km
Via: Kashmir Weather
Initial Source: GFZ
#Earthquake in Islamabad and other parts of the country.— Mariam Iftikhar (@MariamIftikhar5) January 5, 2023
May ALLAH protect and keep all of us safe.
In Punjab, the quake shook Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupur, Sargodha, Murree and nearby cities where people come out of their offices and residents out of fear. Meanwhile, no loss of life or property has so far been reported as of now.
A day earlier, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit several cities of Punjab, including Lahore.
This the second consecutive day the earthquake tremors were felt in the South Asian country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263.5
|265.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
