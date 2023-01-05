Search

Bohemia, Aima Baig announce upcoming project

Noor Fatima 08:08 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Bohemia, Aima Baig announce upcoming project
Source: Bohemia (Instagram)

Lollywood's bonafide singers Bohemia and Aima Baig are back in town to steal the spotlight with the exciting news of their upcoming collaboration.

The Rent Free singer and Weed Da Saroor crooner have often been seen together hanging out or in the studio to produce bangers. Both singers also featured on each other's social media platforms with nothing but respect and love. 

In a recent Instagram post of the Purana Wala singer, Bohemia and Baig can be seen posing for the camera in their casual winter attire. The remarkable artists donned black and neon color-based jackets and announced their collaboration for their diehard fans.

Baig and Bohemia's joint post's caption read, "In the studio with Aima for our upcoming collaboration! We need your support"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BOHEMIA (@iambohemia)

The Preet singer also posted an Instagram story featuring the duo. 

On the work front, Bohemia's recent songs include Kingdom, These Days, Starboy, Mastani, Without You (Tere Bina), Kala Tikka La Goriye, Punjabiyan Di Dhee, and Ajnabi.

Baig, on the other hand, lent her vocals for songs including Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

