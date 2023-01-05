EU recommends Covid test for visitors from China

BRUSSELS – The European nations have recommended that before entering the region, visitors from China be asked to produce a negative Covid test report.
EU's Integrated Political Crisis Response group (IPCR) - a body made up of officials from the EU's 27 governments - said Wednesday that before boarding the plane to Europe, the passengers should have negative Covid test report.
The recommendations seem to be continuation of what was suggested by the European Commission and could mean that China-EU ties are meant to deteriorate considering that China is easing the restrictions at one end but is facing tough measures from across the world.
The recommendations from IPCR come as increasing number of Covid cases are appearing; it has also been recommended that all passengers on flights to and from China should wear face masks.
The body has also proposed that EU governments should introduce random testing of passengers arriving from China and that they test and sequence wastewater in airports with international flights and planes arriving from China.
"The Member States agree to assess the situation and review the introduced measures by mid-January 2023," the IPCR said in statement.
Though a region with 27 countries, health policy comes under the jurisdiction of individual governments. The recommendations are not binding as the countries are open to deviate. This comes on top of the fact that multiple EU countries had already ramped up their protection measures against potential new cases from China.
For instance, Italy had already started testing the passengers for Covid even before the recommendations. The country had put in place restrictions as early as December 28. Interestingly, among one of the first flights subjected to testing, over a third of all of its passengers tested positive for the virus. On another flight, half of the passengers tested positive, confirming that the measures were not taken in haste.
US, India, UK, Japan and Australia have already announced tough measures for visitors from China.
On the other hand, Beijing has been critical of the measures already imposed. It has also threatened to take countermeasures. The country is slated to open up from January 8 despite surge in cases.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263.5
|265.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
