No more visa exemption for US, Canadian citizens as Brazil withdraws waiver

SALVADOR - The foreign ministry of Brazil has announced that it is reintroducing the requirement to get tourist visas for the citizens of Canada, the United States, Australia, and Japan later this year.
"The decision followed consultations with these four countries on the possibility of granting visa exemption to Brazilian nationals, in compliance with the principle of reciprocity," a press release by the ministry said.
The fresh regulations would be set in motion from Oct. 1 this year and according to Brazil's Foreigners Act (Law 6.815), Brazil follows the principle of reciprocity and requires visas from people of countries that also require visas from Brazilian citizens.
The visa exemption was granted back in 2019-20 when president Jair Bolsonaro was in power and the move was aimed at supporting the country’s tourism industry. The country kept pinning hopes but the four countries did not reciprocate the exemption granted to them, ultimately pressing Brazil to withdraw the 'favour' it had extended.
According to the release, the visa exemption was a "breach of the pattern of Brazil's migration policy, historically based on the principles of reciprocity and equal treatment."
"Brazil does not grant unilateral visitor visa exemption to other countries without reciprocity," it read.
After Oct, 2023, citizens belonging to the four countries will need to apply for a visitor visa (e-visa) online before boarding the plane to Brazil. The details regarding validity of the visa have yet to be announced but before the visa waiver, the e-visa was valid for up to two years and permitted stay of up to 90 days for each entry.
Despite the announcement, the government still seems to be keeping the hope alive as it said it would be willing to negotiate visa exemption agreements 'on mutual bases with the four mentioned countries'.
Brazil was also exploring options to grant exemption to India and China to boost tourism; however, the fresh announcement might dent a blow to the efforts of the government.
The visa exemption somewhat helped the US citizens as after the waivers, the number of Americans booking flights to Brazil spiked by 39% but visitors were concerned about safety concerns, inconvenient flights, and poor infrastructure of the country besides gang violence in areas like Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasilia, and Salvador.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|23.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
