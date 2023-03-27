No more visa exemption for US, Canadian citizens as Brazil withdraws waiver

SALVADOR - The foreign ministry of Brazil has announced that it is reintroducing the requirement to get tourist visas for the citizens of Canada, the United States, Australia, and Japan later this year.

"The decision followed consultations with these four countries on the possibility of granting visa exemption to Brazilian nationals, in compliance with the principle of reciprocity," a press release by the ministry said.

The fresh regulations would be set in motion from Oct. 1 this year and according to Brazil's Foreigners Act (Law 6.815), Brazil follows the principle of reciprocity and requires visas from people of countries that also require visas from Brazilian citizens.

The visa exemption was granted back in 2019-20 when president Jair Bolsonaro was in power and the move was aimed at supporting the country’s tourism industry. The country kept pinning hopes but the four countries did not reciprocate the exemption granted to them, ultimately pressing Brazil to withdraw the 'favour' it had extended.

According to the release, the visa exemption was a "breach of the pattern of Brazil's migration policy, historically based on the principles of reciprocity and equal treatment."

"Brazil does not grant unilateral visitor visa exemption to other countries without reciprocity," it read.

After Oct, 2023, citizens belonging to the four countries will need to apply for a visitor visa (e-visa) online before boarding the plane to Brazil. The details regarding validity of the visa have yet to be announced but before the visa waiver, the e-visa was valid for up to two years and permitted stay of up to 90 days for each entry.

Despite the announcement, the government still seems to be keeping the hope alive as it said it would be willing to negotiate visa exemption agreements 'on mutual bases with the four mentioned countries'.

Brazil was also exploring options to grant exemption to India and China to boost tourism; however, the fresh announcement might dent a blow to the efforts of the government.

The visa exemption somewhat helped the US citizens as after the waivers, the number of Americans booking flights to Brazil spiked by 39% but visitors were concerned about safety concerns, inconvenient flights, and poor infrastructure of the country besides gang violence in areas like Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasilia, and Salvador.