World's biggest hotel chain announces to hire over 3,000 refugees

Web Desk 04:18 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
NEW YORK – Renowned hotel chain, Marriott International has announced to hiring more than 1,500 refugees throughout its European region on top of its commitment to hiring over 1,500 refugees by 2025 in the United States.

The plan to hire a total of 3000 refugees is expected to be finalized by 2026. Marriott President and CEO Anthony Capuano announced Marriott’s hiring commitment during the Tent Partnership for Refugees European Business Summit this week.

“At Marriott International, we believe in being a force for good and making a positive and sustainable impact in the communities where we do business,” said Capuano.

“Across Europe, this has included support for refugees from Ukraine since the start of the war. Our focus on creating job opportunities has already led to over 970 refugees hired across dozens of our hotels in the European region. Marriott’s goal to hire an additional 1,500 refugees in Europe builds on the work we’re doing to promote opportunities for refugees in the U.S. and highlights our steadfast commitment to put people first and provide economic opportunity for refugees and underrepresented populations,” he added.

In a press release issued by the firm, it said for over 96 years, Marriott has created a culture of welcoming all who walk through its doors—guests and associates from around the world.

It said the company has a long history of providing skills development and training for jobs in the hospitality industry, empowering refugees to create a positive future for themselves, their families, and their communities.

"Some Marriott hotels are providing recently resettled refugee employees with resources and tailored support, such as on-site translators, prayer rooms, and assistance with navigating public transportation. Building on its hiring commitment, Marriott launched a careers site to showcase opportunities for refugees looking to apply for positions in the U.S.," the statement continued.

The firm also referred to cousins Ehsanullah Safi and Shah Faisal Safi and their families and said the Safis left Afghanistan in August of 2021 and are now associated with Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ.

Marriott also shared the story of a Ukrainian named Lidia Tomshivska who fled to Germany and began working at the Leipzig Marriott Hotel. 

The group explained that it continues its longstanding efforts with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), to train and hire refugees; the latest gesture reflecting inclusivity bodes well for refugees as well as human rights defenders across the world.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

