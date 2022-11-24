Aima Baig and Bohemia exchange sweet compliments
Web Desk
10:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Aima Baig and Bohemia exchange sweet compliments
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Bonafide popstar Aima Baig and rapper Bohemia are dropping hints that they are collaborating on a new song.

Their new Instagram posts suggest their collaboration alongside photos of them together in Bahrain, which instantly went viral online.

In the pictures, the Kaif o Suroor singer and Bohemia are strolling while engrossed in a conversation with each other. They also captioned their posts with praises.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BOHEMIA (@iambohemia)

Although the rumours of collaboration haven't been confirmed by either party, majority of their followers seem to think that is the case.

Roger David, popularly known by his stage name Bohemia is a Pakistani-American rapper, songwriter and record producer. He is known for his fiery Punjabi rap music and has won several awards that prove his talent.

On the other hand, Baig has also made noteworthy contributions to the music industry with songs such as Baazi, Befikriyan, Item Number, Chan Way, Sajna Door, Be Adab Be Mulahiza and many more.

Aima Baig performs Umrah with family 03:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

Pakistani music industry's celebrated singer Aima Baig decided to find peace and solace following the exhausting and ...

More From This Category
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi
11:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Name of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby ...
09:45 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Celebrities attend Tich Button's premiere
12:18 AM | 25 Nov, 2022
Atiqa Odho to mark her international debut
11:38 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to return LSA award ...
11:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Mathira's new bold video sets internet on fire
07:06 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi
11:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr