Aima Baig and Bohemia exchange sweet compliments
Share
Bonafide popstar Aima Baig and rapper Bohemia are dropping hints that they are collaborating on a new song.
Their new Instagram posts suggest their collaboration alongside photos of them together in Bahrain, which instantly went viral online.
In the pictures, the Kaif o Suroor singer and Bohemia are strolling while engrossed in a conversation with each other. They also captioned their posts with praises.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Although the rumours of collaboration haven't been confirmed by either party, majority of their followers seem to think that is the case.
Roger David, popularly known by his stage name Bohemia is a Pakistani-American rapper, songwriter and record producer. He is known for his fiery Punjabi rap music and has won several awards that prove his talent.
On the other hand, Baig has also made noteworthy contributions to the music industry with songs such as Baazi, Befikriyan, Item Number, Chan Way, Sajna Door, Be Adab Be Mulahiza and many more.
Aima Baig performs Umrah with family 03:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Pakistani music industry's celebrated singer Aima Baig decided to find peace and solace following the exhausting and ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
- Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to return LSA award following Feroze Khan's ...11:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Aima Baig and Bohemia exchange sweet compliments10:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Name of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl revealed09:45 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022