Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passed away in Karachi on Thursday evening, his family has confirmed.
According to reports, he has been admitted to a private hospital for the last three days due to some health complications and he was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated. Kidney failure is being said to be the cause of his death.
The legendary TV star rose to fame with his iconic role in Pakistani drama Fifty Fifiy. He later worked in many stage plays, television dramas and Lollywood films. He is five times Nigar Awards winner for best comedian in Haathi Mere Saathi, Aakhri Mujra, Munda Bigra Jaye, Chief Sahib and Deewarein.
