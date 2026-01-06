Neurobal, Ascard among several medicines declared Substandard in Punjab

LAHORE – A major public health alarm has been raised after Directorate of Drugs Control Authority Punjab ordered the immediate ban and recall of eight different medicines found to be dangerous, substandard, and potentially life-threatening.

According to official alert, the affected medicines failed critical quality and potency tests, while some were found to be adulterated and illegally labeled, violating drug safety laws. Authorities have warned that continued use of these medicines could pose serious risks to human health.

All pharmacies, wholesalers, and distributors have been instructed to stop selling these medicines at once and submit full stock details to concerned drug inspectors. Dealers in possession of the affected batches have been ordered to return them immediately.

Sr# Product Details Batch No. & Expiry Date Manufacturers Remarks 1 Ophthalmic Solution Omnivise 2% (HPMC) 5 mL (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose 2% w/v, Sterile aqueous base q s 5 mL) Reg# NA OMV1908173 (Jun-2023) OMV1912171 (Dec-2023) Omni Lens (Pvt.) Ltd., Plot No. 17, Audhata, Sector 5, Pantnagar, Distt. Udham Singh (U.P.) 173220 (Purported to be made in India) “Substandard” on the basis of “Sterility Test”, and “Misbranded” as per the Drugs Act 1976 $S$ 3(j)(vi) and the Drugs (Labeling and Packing) Rules, 1986, $S$ 3(f), 10, 11(ii) & 11(iii)(a). TRA No. 01-101194013002/DTL TRA No. 01-101194013003/DTL TRA No. 01-101194013005/DTL Dated: 24.12.2025 2 Film Coated Tablet Cetifin 10 mg Cetirizine Dihydrochloride 10 mg Reg# 091843 CT60 (Oct-2026) Effort Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. 28-KM Ferozepur Road, Lahore-Pakistan “Substandard” with regards to Assay and “Impurities Tests”. TRA No. 01-97003245/DTL Dated: 24.12.2025 3 Film Coated Tablet Cenez 10 mg Cetirizine dihydrochloride 10 mg Reg# 032103 422 (Apr-2027) Dr. Raza Pharma, 44-C, Industrial Estate Hayatabad, Peshawar, Pakistan “Substandard” on the basis of “Test for Impurities (Organic Impurities)”. TRA No. 01-10096004845/DTL Dated: 24.12.2025 4 Injection Isobaj 10 mL Isosorbide Dinitrate 1 mg/mL Reg# 030721 IB-1125 (Aug-2027) Bajwa Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. 36-Km, Lahore-Okara/wala Road, Kheri, Distt. Sheikhupura “Substandard” on the basis of “Bacterial Endotoxins Test” & “Misbranded” as per section 3(j)(v). TRA No. 01-10096006145/DTL Dated: 27.12.2025 5 Injection Neurobal Mecobalamin 0.5 mg/mL Reg# 071447 S-2001 (Jun-2027) Pulse Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) LTD. Sua Asal, Kasur Road, Kot Lahore. “Substandard” with regards to “Assay” & “Adulterated”. TRA No. 01-97017287/DTL Dated: 27.12.2025 6 Tablet Megadip 5mg Amlodipine as Besylate 5 mg Reg# 032876 25F278 (Jun-2027) Mega Pharmaceuticals Limited, 27-Km, Raiwind Road, Lahore-Pakistan “Substandard” with regards to “Impurities Test”. TRA No. 01-97001408/DTL Dated: 27.12.2025 7 Injection Kamedex 1 mL Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate eq. to Dexamethasone Phosphate 4 mg Reg# 074983 DX-2485 (May-2027) Aman Pharma, 30-Km, Sheikhupura Road, Lahore-Pakistan “Adulterated”. TRA No. 01-105012354/DTL Dated: 30.12.2025 8 Enteric Coated Tablet Ascard 75 Acetyl Salicylic Acid 75 mg Reg# 016600 AR049L (Sep-2026) Alco Laboratories Limited B-18, S.I.T.E. Karachi-Pakistan “Substandard” on the basis of test for “Related Substances (Impurity C: Salicylic Acid)”. TRA No. 01-105012331/DTL Dated: 30.12.2025

Health officials have strongly advised the public to discontinue use of these medicines without delay, calling them extremely hazardous.

Authorities say strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the recall order, as the government intensifies efforts to protect public health.