Sajal Aly all praise for Mahira Khan's clothing line

Web Desk 10:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan recently dropped her newest collection, comprising three pristine white tunics, a pair of scalloped pants and one dupatta. With all the access, fame, and grandeur, the price tag on many of the articles has not been hefty on the pocket of many.       

Sajal Aly recently shared a video on her Instagram account where she can be seen gracefully draping a beautiful dupatta. She looks radiant as she smiles at the camera, and in the caption, she expresses gratitude to Khan for gifting her the stunning piece from her collection. Sajal also congratulates to the Raees actress on her successful venture with a kiss emoji.

"This beautiful dupatta ???? Thank you mahirah for sending this beautiful piece from your collection. Congratulations!!!! @mahirahkhan @mbymahira ????" captioned the Yaqeen Ka Safar star.

The video garnered thousand of likes with the fans and fans admiring her beauty and elegance.

The actor has recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It? that is produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.

