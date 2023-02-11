Search

Mahira Khan rolls out new clothing line in her love for white outfits

Web Desk 02:38 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
Source: mahirahkhan/Instagram

Years after launching her first business venture Mashion, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan now ventured into another project named M by Mahira.

Mahira surely knows how to make her way into fans' hearts, and now the Raees star is making it easier for her fans to dress like her as well. Her clothing line will comprise solid white outfits, something very close to the Pakistani diva who mentioned going with white kurta shalwar for any occasion.

The actor took to social media to share the first post of her brand, flaunting a white dress in the latest snaps, hiding her face with a dupatta. Khan also revealed that the first collection dubbed as Razia is an ode to her beloved grandmother.

In a post on Insta, the 38-year-old said “the scent of fresh Nargis by her bedside. A plethora of books filled her shelves and fed her soul. The sound of her bangles, sometimes gentle, always sweet.”

Delving into details, the actor mentioned being very close to her grandmother, revealing that she was always deeply inspired by her timeless poise, grace, and elegance.

Lately, the Pakistani diva raking praises for her role in the Pakistani movie The Legend of Maula Jatt which is touted as Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

Mahira Khan's latest video sets temperature soaring

