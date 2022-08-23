Mariam Ansari shares dreamy pictures from her Thailand vacation
Pakistani starlet Mariam Ansari continues to exude vacation goals to the world and her recent Instagram posts are proof that she is a true globetrotter at heart.

This time around, the stunner has dropped a picturesque glimpse of the beautiful Thailand where she went on with hubby Owais Khan.

Enjoying their trip to the fullest, the lovebirds shared some enchanting pictures from their trip, leaving their fan base gushing over the pictures. Needless to say, Mariam Ansari’s latest vacation pictures are giving some major vacation goals to the world.

The super talented 24-year-old emerging actress has appeared in many dramas like Angan, Dillagi, Romeo weds Heer and Bharam. She is the sister of TV actor Ali Ansari.

Earlier, the couple has their Nikkah ceremony in February 2021. The event was attended by many fellow celebrities including Hania Aamir, Faysal Quraishi, Saboor Aly and many others.

