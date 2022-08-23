More trouble for Shahbaz Gill as Islamabad Police register illegal weapons case against him

ISLAMABAD – In another blow to detained PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill, Islamabad Police have registered a case over possession of an illegal weapon against Imran Khan’s close aide.

The case was registered after federal cops conducted a raid on the defiant leader’s apartment at Parliament Lodges and recovered a handgun, satellite phone, passport and other things.

The case was registered in the Secretariat Police Station after Khan’s former chief of staff failed to produce licence for the revolver.

The FIR stated that Gill committed a crime by possessing a 9mm pistol without a licence. The PTI leader maintained that one of his security guards owns the weapon. He however could not present the employee or firearm licence.

During the raid, the accused said that several things were altered in his room, hinting at someone’s presence. He however maintained that all he had was an AK-47 rifle, for which he had a licence.

Law enforcers conducted the raid after a district and sessions court granted cops two-day physical remand of Gill, who is already facing a sedition case.

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court granted a two-day physical remand of Gill in the sedition case filed against him, after reviewing his medical report.

Gill’s medical reports suggest he is in good physical health and no signs of torture were found on his body.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill remanded to police custody ... 05:16 PM | 22 Aug, 2022 ISLAMABAD – A local court in the country’s federal capital Islamabad on Monday granted a two-day physical ...

Meanwhile, the country’s former ruling PTI alleged that Gill was tortured in police custody previously and his life remains in danger.