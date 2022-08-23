Indian police detain BJP lawmaker after remarks about Holy Prophet
Web Desk
11:39 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Indian police detain BJP lawmaker after remarks about Holy Prophet
Source: Social Media
Share

MUMBAI – Indian police on Tuesday detained a state lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party for “promoting enmity in the name of religion”.

Muslim groups had demanded his arrest for his comments in a video about Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The detention of T. Raja Singh, a lawmaker in the southern state of Telangana, comes months after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended a spokesperson for her remarks about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that had led to a diplomatic backlash against India.

“He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion,” says Joel Davis, a senior police official in Hyderabad city.

“We have detained him and we will arrest him. This is about the recent video that he posted.”

Singh could not be reached for comment.

The Hindu nationalist BJP would examine Singh’s remarks and take action if he was found to have violated its code, party spokesperson K Krishna Rao said.

Hundreds of Muslims protested against Singh on Monday evening after the video appeared on social media.

More From This Category
India sacks three air force officers for firing ...
07:48 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
UN chief stresses impartial legal process as ...
07:21 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
ONE Homes launch London campaign to celebrate ...
05:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
CEO of Israeli firm behind 'spying of Imran Khan' ...
10:10 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
UAE announces to re-appoint ambassador in Iran ...
11:28 AM | 22 Aug, 2022
Royal Nawaab owner Mohammed Waqaas gets major ...
05:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian singer B Praak is in awe of Pakistani singing sensation
11:07 PM | 23 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr